EFCC nabs fake online shopping operator

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal

Office has arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Afolabi Ojo, who allegedly specialized in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through phony online shopping.

Ojo, a student of the Polytechnic of Iree (Iree-Poly), Osun State, was arrested following a petition alleging that sometimes in June, 2017, while window shopping on Instagram, the petitioner came across some slippers and shoes on a page “Best Classic Store” purportedly owned by one Kemisola with WhatsApp number 08106802815 displayed on the page.

According to the petitioner, a sum of N53,000 was paid for some items purchased on the online store (Best Classic), into an account purportedly owned by one Oyebola Olasunkanmi with account number 0027735703 domiciled in one of the first generation banks.

Strangely, thereafter, the suspect not only refused to deliver the goods, but went incommunicado. Hence, the suspect was reported to the EFCC.

On arrest, Ojo confessed to being the one posing as ‘Kemisola’ on the

online platform to deceive people especially ladies into patronizing him.

He said: “I do not have any goods. I only pose as a lady using the name ‘Kemisola’ with the handle “Best Classic Store” on Instagram. Some of the items I used to display for sale include female shoes, slippers, hand bags and wallet. After I have lured my victim to pay, I will disable him from my chat so that he can no longer reach me”.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Meanwhile, members of the public are advised to be cautious when buying goods online as not to fall victim of phony online stores with heinous motives.