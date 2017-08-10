FG appoints 21 new federal permanent secretaries

The Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo, has approved the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

This was contained in a release signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, which stated that the new appointees were selected after a rigorous interview process.

The statement further said that their portfolios will be announced in due course.

The list of the successful Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are as follows:

S/N PERMANENT SECRETARY STATE OF ORIGIN

1. EHURIA GEORGINA EKEOMA – ABIA

2. AKPAN EDET SUNDAY – AKWA IBOM

3. ANAGBOGU IFEOMA NKIRUKA – ANAMBRA

4. WALSON-JACK DIIARAU DIDI ESTHER – BAYELSA

5. GEKPE GRACE ISU – CROSS RIVER

6. ALIBOH LEON LAWRENCE – DELTA

7. UWAIFO OSARENOMA CLEMENT – EDO

8. FOLAYAN AYODELE OLANIYI – EKITI

9. OSUJI NDUBISI MARCELLINUS – IMO

10. MU’AZU ABDULKADIR -KADUNA

11. SULAIMAN MUSTAPHA LAWAL – KANO

12. ABDULLAHI ABDULAZEEZ MASHI – KATSINA

13. ADEBIYI BOLAJI ADEKUNLE – LAGOS

14. IBRAHIM MUSA WEN – NASARAWA

15. ODEWALE SAMSON OLAJIDE – OGUN

16. ADESOLA OLUSADE – ONDO

17. ADEKUNLE OLUSEGUN ADEYEMI – OYO

18. NABASU BITRUS BAKO – PLATEAU

19. EKARO COMFORT CHUKUMUEBOBO – RIVERS

20. UMAR MOHAMMED BELLO – SOKOTO

21. ADUDA GABRIEL TANIMU – FCT