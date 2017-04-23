Jonathan’s kinsman in trouble over $289m special votes for NIA

A former boss of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) may have some questions to answer from the Presidential Investigative Panel on the $289 million allegedly withdrawn from the company’s accounts ostensibly for national security.

NAPIMS is a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The investigative panel, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is currently probing the $43.4million haul made recently from the Orborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, and the N200m curious contract awarded by the Presidential Initiative on the North-East.

The erstwhile NAPIMS boss, said to be a kinsman of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was in charge of the company when the huge withdrawal was made during the last political dispensation.

The Ikoyi cash is believed to be part of the leftover of the NAPIMS funds.

The committee said Saturday that it will invite “all relevant officials and private individuals who may be connected to both cases.”

For now, it is unlikely that Dr. Jonathan will be summoned by the committee, contrary to widespread speculations.

Media reports had suggested that Jonathan gave the go ahead for the release of the $289 million to the NIA and other security agencies from the account of NAPIMS.

It was also gathered yesterday that there will be no soft handling of anyone implicated in the $43.4million haul and the N200m contract award.

Two top government officials – Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke – were sent home last Wednesday over their suspected involvement in the matters.

President Muhammadu Buhari is understood to have told the investigative panel not to spare the rod or give soft landing to anyone found wanting.

The panel announced that its assignment will take place behind closed doors to avoid speculations and distractions.

The President directed that there should be no cover up for anybody no matter how highly placed. He said there will be no soft landing for the suspended officials or any official or anyone closer to him who is involved.

He demonstrated this on Wednesday when the affected officials were suspended. Before the announcement was made, SGF Babachir Lawal earlier wanted to see him but he sent a message to him to go and see the Vice President.

“As a matter of fact, he had expected that one of the two suspended officials would have resigned given overwhelming public opprobrium on the allegations against him but he refused. The President then decided that he cannot be bearing the burden of anyone,” a source within the presidency said on Saturday.

On the alleged huge withdrawal of funds from the account of NAPIMS termed Special Intervention Funds for the NIA,the source said: “”Since Jonathan’s kinsman was in charge of NAPIMS, it was convenient for the former administration to withdraw some funds from the account of the agency.

“Apart from NIA, some security agencies and offices benefitted from the Special Intervention Funds.

“The Presidential Investigative Committee may interact with a former Group General Manager and some select officials of NAPIMS who disbursed the Special Intervention Funds.”

A separate source said:”There are so many documents, EFCC investigative report, Senate Committee report and public officers involved in some of the projects or activities and funds being probed.

“The committee is unlikely to summon ex-President Jonathan. He is actually not on our radar. Let each public official carry his or her own cross.”

* The Nation

