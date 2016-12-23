Lack of fund delays 10-lane road project in Ogun – Speaker

Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, has said that paucity of funds had hindered the execution of the 10-lane Abeokuta-Siun–Sagamu interchange road project being constructed by the State Government.

Adekunbi who disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday, said that the project had been provided for in the 2013 budget passed by the Seventh legislature, but the project was not implemented at the period because the required fund could not be accessed.

The speaker said the road was being funded by foreign development partners with the necessary fund dedicated to the project, adding that such fund could not be diverted to finance other projects.

He assured that government would complete all other ongoing projects across the state , adding that it was illegal for any government to divert any project catered for in the budget.

“I assure the people that the present administration led by Gov Ibikunle Amosun would ensure the completion of all ongoing projects across the state”, he said.

Adekunbi also explained that the roads being constructed by the present administration had assisted greatly in ensuring smooth vehicular and human movements.

He advised the people to desist from violating road traffic rules, with a call on the Traffic Road Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), to embark on more sensitisation programmes for all categories of road users.

He urged road users to always comply with traffic rules and regulations, and that there was need to do mental test for anyone that drove against traffic.

The lawmaker advocated more civil approach on the part of the toll collectors on the roads, stating that the growing number of motorists in the state required the collaboration of all tiers of government and the people to promote safe motoring.

