Lagos Drivers’ Institute boss Oloriegbe now to head Edo traffic management agency

In accordance with its age long tradition of brotherhood, support and cooperation with other sister states, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has repositioned the traffic agencies and retraining of traffic officers in seven states across the federation.

The States include Delta Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Kwara and Rivers.

While Yekeen Babatunde Bello heads the Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority (KWARTMA), Femi Falade is in charge of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA). Both men were seconded from LASTMA.

In Delta, Ogun, Ekiti and Rivers States, LASTMA officials carried out intensive training for traffic officers in a bid to acclimatize them to international best practices so as to make them more efficient and service driven.

The State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode also at the weekend approved the release of Dennis Oloriegbe of LASTMA to Edo State to resume as the new Managing Director of the State’s Traffic Management Agency.

Oloriegbe’s release was sequel to the request of the Edo State Government for him to come and reengineer, package and position the Edo State traffic outfit in accordance with the best global practices and also replicate the success story of LASTMA under the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in Edo State.

In addition, Governor Ambode has also approved the training of officers of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency by LASTMA officials.

Before his appointment, Oloriegbe was the Chief instructor and head of the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI), Ikeja centre. He joined the service of LASTMA in the year 2000 and served in various capacities meritoriously to become a Zonal head, where he supervised and managed activities of over one hundred traffic officials successfully.

Because of his dedication to duty, astute knowledge, skills and penchant for finding human and mechanical solutions to chronic traffic problems, Oloriegbe was seconded to the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute as one of the foundation staff and pioneer instructor. He later became the head of Ikeja Training Institute.

The Edo State-bound Oloriegbe is a consummate reader, excellent communicator and writer of many books on traffic control and management, and safe driving. During his tenure in the service of LASTMA, he demonstrated management acumen in handling of human and material resources under him.

The new Managing Director is a versatile trainer who was trained in the United State of America and Europe by the Lagos State Government in simulation driving and testing, and modern approach to traffic management and control in complex and emerging cities.

Responding to the development, LASTMA’s General Manager, Olawale Musa expressed his appreciation on behalf of the agency to Oloriegbe, and wished him the best in his new assignment and other future endeavours.