Lagos speaker tasks Nigerians on love, peace at Christmas

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of peace, love and perseverance personified by Jesus Christ to move the country forward.

Obasa, who made the call in a Christmas message to Nigerians, said imbibing such virtues were necessary for national development.

The speaker, in the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Razak, described Jesus Christ as a harbinger of peace and love, who displayed perseverance.

“He was peace, love and perseverance personified. At this point in time in our socio-political history, we need to imbibe all these virtues as a people, for our country to grow and develop. Our people should desist from activities that can cause chaos and violence,” he said.

The speaker described Christmas as a period of joy and festivity, urging Nigerians to do everything in moderation so that the society would remain at peace.

“We should always remember that Christmas goes beyond wining and dining; it is also a period to share love, preach peace and ensure we all co-habit amicably.

“Therefore, we should desist from unnecessary indulgence capable of breaching the peace of the society,” Obasa said.

