Shell’s Qatar Pearl GTL’s plant operating at 50% capacity

Shell on Friday announced that its Pearl gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar, is currently operating at a reduced rate of production due to unforeseen maintenance required on some or all of the plant’s 18 gasifier units.

Shell says safety and asset reliability remain its highest priorities, stating that repairs are already underway and operations at Pearl will continue at a reduced rate until repairs are completed.

“Shell is currently carrying out technical assessments to determine when the plant will return to full production. In the meantime, Pearl is producing at approximately 50% of plan.

“Pearl has a volume of GTL products in storage and Shell will work closely with customers to minimize impacts to supplies.”

Pearl in Qatar is the world’s largest GTL plant. The fully-integrated facility has capacity for production, processing and transportation of 1.6 billion standard cubic feet/day of gas from Qatar’s North Field.

It has an installed capacity of about 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent/day (boe/d) of high-quality liquid hydrocarbon products and 120 thousand boe/d of natural gas liquids and ethane.

