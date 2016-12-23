Tinubu resonates in Ogun as Amosun rallies party leaders ahead of 2019

Gov Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun says he does not know who will be the next governor of the state in 2019 but knows those who would never be.

The governor who said this during meeting of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), caucus in Abeokuta on Friday, stated that seven persons had so far approached him that they wanted to be his successor but stated that all of them lacked the right quality to aspire to the post.

The governor said he was not bothered by so many reports written about him on social media regarding politics of Ogun towards 2019, describing the authors as “traitors and cowards.”

“We have responsibilities to govern, please don’t be distracted by somebody said this or that. I know that at the appropriate time, we will get our people together and say this is your son and daughter, we will pick and whoever we pick is going to be governor.

“If you want something, there are several ways of getting it, imagine people said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will finish him (me) in Lagos and I said, don’t worry they don’t know what they are saying.

“I am from Ogun State, what will happen in another place I don’t know and I don’t talk about what I do not know.

“Asiwaju that you see, not money, he didn’t give me any money, no, and I say it often that when I needed him, he stood by me.

“I talk to him, despite all of those things people will want to say, I think they are afraid to write something about what we are doing and what we are not doing.

“The work we have done will pay significantly; it will be no campaign, our work, all of our leaders, those outside too, all of them will be there for us and we will win. Those that think they want to get Senate or House of Representatives or something, just be calm,

“The way we do our things, we sit with our elders; we say what we do here. If consensus fails, everybody should go to the primary that is the way it is done, our fathers are here, and we know how to do our things in Ogun State.

“When the time comes we will be ready, they have said a lot of things but for me, we should not be distracted, we should continue with what we are doing.

“Our leaders are here and for me, we should not be talking about politics now, we should begin to talk about how we are going to better the lot of our people”, he said.

Alhaji Tajudeen Lemboye, the Vice-Chairman of the party, urged members to accord the governor 100 per cent loyalty.

He said that the governor had done well for the party, adding that members should give him total support.

