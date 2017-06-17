Two Ethiopian families still missing after London fire

Several British nationals of Ethiopian origin are still missing after the huge fire in a tower block in West London, says the Ethiopian embassy in the UK.

They are mother and son Brkite and Biruk Haftom, and Hashim Kidir, his wife and their three children. Isaac Shawo, five, has been confirmed dead.

At least 30 people are known to have died and 12 are in critical care.

The police say that at the moment there is no evidence that the blaze was started deliberately.

“I cannot imagine what these families must be going through right now. This has hit home because we know these families ” said Ethiopia’s ambassador to the UK Hailemichael Aberra Aferwork after visiting some of those affected.

Brkite and Biruk Haftom lived in Flat 155 of Grenfell Tower.

Family friend Dejan Araya says Brkite’s sister and friend have been searching hospitals for news of their whereabouts and are inconsolable.

Dejan Araya said the last time there was any contact with them was at around 22:00 BST on the night of the fire.