1.6 million candidates to sit for 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has commenced the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination nationwide.

Data obtained from the examination body revealed that close to 1.6 million candidates across over 700 centres are expected to take the examination which will come to an end on May 12,2023 so as to give room for the registration for the Direct Entry examinations.

Our correspondent who visited some centres in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, observed that candidates were being checked into the examination halls through the use of Biometric Verification Machines.

Though some candidates who spoke to our correspondent noted that they encountered hitches during the verification process, officials on the ground who spoke to our correspondent noted that all the glitches would be resolved.

The examination was earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The board, in an earlier statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that the change in the date of the UTME was to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments.