1.6 million candidates to sit for 2023 UTME

By
Akinade Adepoju
-
0
JAMB
JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has commenced the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination nationwide.

Data obtained from the examination body revealed that close to 1.6 million candidates across over 700 centres are expected to take the examination which will come to an end on May 12,2023 so as to give room for the registration for the Direct Entry examinations.

Our correspondent who visited some centres in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, observed that candidates were being checked into the examination halls through the use of Biometric Verification Machines.

Though some candidates who spoke to our correspondent noted that they encountered hitches during the verification process, officials on the ground who spoke to our correspondent noted that all the glitches would be resolved.

The  examination was earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The board, in an earlier statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that the change in the date of the UTME was to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments.

Previous articleUN chief welcomes staff evacuation, warns Sudan conflict could ‘engulf whole region’
Next articleDiaspora Nigerians remitted $168bn in eight years – World Bank report

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.