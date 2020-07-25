10 wounded as gunshots rock PDP campaign train in Edo

About 10 persons sustained wounds from gunshots at a rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benin, Edo state.

The rally, which was held on Saturday, was to kick off campaign activities for Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state and candidate of the PDP in the September 19 governorship election.

The governor had led Uche Secondus, national chairman of the party, and other chieftains of the party to the palace and were returning to Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the campaign when the incident happened.

Sources said the PDP campaign train had clashed with some supporters of the opposing All Progressives Congress (APC) while making their way to the stadium.

“We were by the palace gate, and when the governor’s entourage was coming, we still stood there and suddenly we started hearing sporadic gunshots. People started running, falling over each other, and about 10 people have sustained injuries.”one of the sources said.

Chris Nehikaira, the PDP spokesperson in Edo state, also said that the campaign was peaceful but “some elements loyal to the APC tried to disrupt the visit of the governor to the palace”.

When contacted, Chidi Nwabuzor, police spokesperson in Edo, said he is yet to get details of how it happened. “I wasn’t there, so I am trying to speak with those on the ground so that we can give an accurate account,” he said.

The governorship race is between Obaseki and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC.