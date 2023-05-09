10th NASS: Kalu dumps Speakership ambition, accepts APC nomination

One of the candidates for the seat of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on Tuesday, withdrew from the Speakership race

He disclosed this in a press statement, adding that he is now vying for the Office of Deputy Speaker.

The lawmaker who represents Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, thanked his supporters throughout the period of contesting for the Speakership seat.

He further applauded the All Progressives Congress for nominating him for the position of Deputy Speaker.

The All Progressives Congress, on Monday, nominated Abbas Tajudeen as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

”I wish to extend my gratitude and appreciation to all who have tirelessly supported my candidacy for the Speakership position of the 10th Assembly. I believed this position was ideal for the Southeast region, as it has not produced a Speaker in the last 40 years.

”However, as a firm believer in Party supremacy, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for the Speakership Position and fully accept the nomination for the position of Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly in line with the directives of our Party the All Progressives Congress. This decision aligns with the Party’s commitment to fairness, equity, and inclusiveness in all of its leadership selection processes.”