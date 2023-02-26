13 people killed by suspected herdsmen in Benue communities

In the early hours of Sunday, gunmen who were allegedly herders broke into three towns in Benue State’s Guma Local Government Area and murdered 13.

A local named Sachir told our reporter that there had been an invasion of Tse Lgar by suspected herders, and eight people had supposedly been slaughtered.

Moreover, it was reported that three persons died at Tse-Magu and two more died at Tse-Dudu in Daudu, both in the Guma LGA.

“When the inhabitants were asleep, the herders simultaneously attacked Tse-Magu, Tse Lgar, and Tse Dudu. Several of them were startled and awakened by the gunfire.

“By the time the attacks were over, eight people had died at Tse-Lgar, three at Tse-Magu, and two more at Tse-Dudu in Daudu. 13 individuals died overall, while some others were hurt.

The attacks were confirmed, and Mike Uba, the local government’s chairman, acknowledged the deaths, speaking through Christopher Waku, the security adviser for the area.

Waku claimed that no one had provoked the attacks.

But, when reached, state command spokesperson, Catherine Anene stated that she had not yet received such information.