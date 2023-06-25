136 drug traffickers arrested in Anambra in six months, 79 convicted – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested 136 drug traffickers in Anambra in the last six months.

Speaking during an event to mark the 2023 United Nations Drug Day on Saturday in Awka, the state capital, Daniel Onyishi, the state NDLEA commander, said the agency has convicted about 79 of the suspects arrested on drug-related offences.

He said the agency has so far seized 883.347 kilogrammes of illicit drugs, engaged youths across the 21 LGAs in the state and rehabilitated about 25 clients.

He added that the agency recently carried out an enlightenment programme in higher institutions, secondary schools and churches.

“These achievements were made possible due to moral and logistics support from the chairman of the agency, Muhammed Buba Barwa,” he said

Ngozi Chuma-Ude, the Anambra state commissioner for education, said substance abuse is a cankerworm which every right-thinking person must avoid.

Ude said drug addiction reduces human beings to vegetables, encouraging youths to shun the habit as it is hazardous to their health and wellbeing.

Okechukwu Osimone, the vice chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who described drug abuse as a “silent killer”, urged youths especially students not to be influenced into the consumption of illicit drugs.

“Drug abuse has become a menace in Nigeria such that no week ever passes without a report of illicit drugs intercepted at different parts of the country,” the VC said.

In 2021, Buba Marwa, NDLEA chairman, said 90 percent of crime in the country is linked to drug abuse — including terrosism, banditry and kidnapping.

This story is published in partnership with Report for the World, a global service program that supports local public interest journalism.