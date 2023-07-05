14 states may witness heavy rainfall from July 4 to 8, says NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 14 states and 31 communities may witness heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding from July 4 to 8.

In a statement, Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos territorial coordinator of NEMA, urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property.

He listed the states and communities as Plateau (Langtang and Shendam); Kano (Sumaila, Tudun wada); Sokoto (Shagari, Goronyo and Silame); Delta (Okwe).

Others include Kaduna (Kachia); Akwa Ibom (Upenekang); Adamawa (Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola); Katsina (Katsina, Jibia, Kaita and Bindawa).

He also added Kebbi (Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu); Zamfara (Shinkafi and Gummi); Borno (Briyel); Jigawa (Gwaram); Kwara (Jebba); Niger (Mashegu and Kontagora).

Farinloye thanked the flood early warning system (FEWS) central hub of the federal ministry of environment in Abuja, for sharing the information.

NEMA had earlier warned of massive flooding across Nigeria, calling for action to be taken early to mitigate the impact on the country.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) also said 178 LGAs in 32 states and the FCT had been predicted to experience severe flooding this year.