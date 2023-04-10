Buhari mourns Briggs, says ex-Uniport VC lived for humanity’s good

President Muhammadu Buhari shares the pain of loss with family, friends and associates of the 5th Vice Chancellor of University of Port-Harcourt, Prof. Nimi Briggs, 79, extending sympathy to the academia and Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

President Buhari notes the historic contributions of the scholar to national development, particularly the educational sector, reaching the pinnacle of his  career, with distinctions in service.

The President believes the Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Pro Chancellor of Federal University, Abakaliki, Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa and  Chairman, Committee of Pro Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, lived for the good of the country and humanity, urging family and friends to immortalize his legacies.

The President prays that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed a peaceful rest.

