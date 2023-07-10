I worked for Tinubu against PDP during election, says Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti, says he will not accept a ministerial appointment from President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, Fayose said young people should be given a chance in the cabinet of Tinubu.

He said that the future of the young people in the country had been “stolen”, adding that it is important they are given the opportunity to serve.

“I’m not looking for a position. I will never take it (referring to ministerial appointments),” he said.

“If I want to be honest with you, any of us that have reached the age of 65 and above, Asiwaju should tell us to go and bring our children.

“Already, their future had been stolen. The future of these young people had already been stolen.”

The former governor said he supported Tinubu to win the presidential election.

Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he did not “work” for his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, owing to the conflict he had with the party.

The former governor added he cannot support a party that suspended him and his son, as he had “suffered tremendously” for the PDP.

He said his support for Tinubu was based on the principle that it is the turn of the southern region of the country to produce the president.

“I never worked for the PDP during the last elections. I cannot work for two people at the same time,” Fayose said.

“The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju. He is a respectable person from the south-west. It is the time of the south.

“The same PDP, because I said it was the turn of the south, they dissolved the party excos, suspended and expelled my son alongside myself.”