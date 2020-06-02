20 LGs account for 60% COVID-19 cases in Nigeria – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says 20 Local Government Areas account for 60 per cent of coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

Lagos Mainland Local Government, Abuja Municipal, Mushin (Lagos), Eti-Osa (Lagos), and Tarauni (Kano) have the highest cases in the country.

The chairmen of PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known at the COVID-19 daily news conference on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria is ready to allow science and data to determine her cautious advancement into the second phase of the eased lockdown for a period of four weeks.

He said, “It is the consideration of the PTF that while Nigeria’s confirmed cases have increased in the period under review, the following factors should inspire confidence in the response.

“The majority of the confirmed cases are in a handful of local government areas in the country as 20 out of the 774 LGAs nationwide account for 60 per cent of the cases.”

Mustapha explained that Nigeria has not reached the “peak” of COVID-19 infections. He added that the test count nationwide had exceeded 60,000.

However, data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control showed that 11 of the 20 Local Government Areas are in Lagos State.

Here is the full list of the Local Governments, according to the NCDC’s Situation Report 91:

1 – Lagos – Lagos Mainland LG: 1274 cases

2 – Abuja – Abuja Municipal: 536 cases

3 – Lagos – Mushin: 459 cases

4 – Lagos – Eti-Osa: 403 cases

5 – Kano – Tarauni: 248 cases

6 – katsina – Katsina: 242 cases

7 – Lagos – Alimosho: 239 cases

8 – Borno – Maiduguri: 167 cases

9 – Lagos – Kosofe: 175 cases

10 – Jigawa – Dutse: 170 cases

11 – Lagos – Ikeja: 168 cases

12 – Kano – Nassarawa: 152 cases

13 – Lagos – Oshodi/Isolo: 132 cases

14 – Lagos – Apapa: 131

15 – Lagos – Amuwo Odofin: 129

16 – Edo – Oredo: 126

17 – Bauchi – Bauchi 114 cases

18 – Lagos – Lagos Island – 111 cases

19 – Lagos – Surulere – 110

20 – Ogun – Ado Odo/Ota – 107