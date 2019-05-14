2019 Science Prize: NLNG hands over 29 entries to Advisory Board

Andy Odeh, the Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Nigeria LNG Ltd., on Tuesday said only 29 entries were received for The Nigeria Prize for Science 2019 edition.

Odeh said this at the Company’s Handover of Entries for the 2019 Nigeria Prize for Science with the theme: ‘Climate. Change, Erosion, Drought and Desertification’ to the Advisory Board in Lagos.

According to him, the number is far less than 85 entries received in 2018 when the theme had to do with Innovation in Energy.

”Nigeria NLG Ltd. has been doing this Nigeria Prize for Science since 2004 and we have been consistent with it.

”Each year a theme is chosen aimed at tackling particular issue along the developments and challenges faced by Nigeria.

”This year, the theme is focusing on ‘Climate Change, Erosion, Drought and Desertification. The emphasis is on proffering solutions to Nigeria environmental challenges.

”The 29 entries were received from researchers in these areas within and outside the country. It is these entries that we are handing over to the Advisory Board for their final adjudication,” he said.

Odeh said that the company was committed to research works that would help in the development of Nigeria.

Prof. Alfred Susu, the Chairman of the Advisory Board, said that the Board had done its best to select panel of judges that would adjudicate the entries received.

He said that the the panel of judges would also meet to set criteria that would determine the processes.

Susu said that from the 29 entries winners would emerge which would be announced at a gala night that would be held for the award of the prize.

Prof. (Mrs) Debora Ajakaiye, the Chairman 2019 Nigeria Prize for Science Panel of Judges, said that the members of the panel of judges appreciated the great responsibilities given to them. She said that they realised that it was a duty that would not to be taken lightly.

Ajakaiye said that she had worked on the 2019 theme for more than 30 years adding that the theme would also stimulate scientists to do a lot of work, stressing that the panel would work hard to justify the confidence repose in it.

Ajakaiye said that the panel would ensure that the best entry emerged as winner for the 2019 Nigeria Prize for Science.

Members of the The Nigeria Prize for Science are Prof. Raph Nnaji and Mrs Nike Akande. Other members of Panel of Judges include Prof. Abdullahi Bala, Department of Geology, University of Lokoja and Prof. Peter Nnabude of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa.