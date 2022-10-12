2023: Ex-Defence Spokesman, Enenche Asks Nigerians to Vote Peter Obi

Obi/Datti campaign received a major boost on Tuesday when Former Defence spokesman, Maj Gen John Enenche (Rtd) called on Nigerians to vote en mass for the Labour Party (LP).

The former Coordinator, of Defence Media Operations, (DMO) said after being trained by the Federal government with taxpayers’ money, he and other likeable fellows in his category, couldn’t afford to keep quiet over national issues on the choice of who to govern the country at this given period.

“From my humble self, Major General Enenche John Enenche, it is Obi/Datti for the Presidency, come 2023. Please let’s take a queue.”

He said: “Highly esteemed senior citizens and colleagues, I am Major General John Enenche (Rtd) With the attainment of this rank in the Nigerian Military, it is morally demanding on me to add value to the corrupt political environment of our dear country by speaking out.

“In the same vein, I assumed that a good number of privileged Nigerians are also in this category cutting across the academia to the public and private sectors.

“My second assumption is that all of us in this classification have the ears of the over one million suffering Nigerians.

“Thirdly, I assumed that people out there are expecting to hear from us for guidance to make up their minds about the kind of candidate they should vote for in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. Recall that the country invests so much to make us what we’re today.

“It is against this background that I’m calling on all in this group to pay Nigerians back by speaking out to the populace to give them direction. This is crucial in the political journey of our dear country.”

He further stressed that there should be no sitting on the fence adding; “The expression should be specific, loud and clear.”