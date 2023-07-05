2023 Hajj:1st batch of Kwara pilgrims arrives home

The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, says its first batch pilgrims have arrived in Ilorin on Wednesday.

A statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday by the Press Secretary of the Board, Mrs Jumoke Jimoh, said that the pilgrims first landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, at 2:00 a.m. before heading to Ilorin.

She stated that the NAHCON Zonal Coordinator for Kwara, Alhaji Ibrahim Fijabi, said that 272 pilgrims arrived with him.

“The 272 first batch Pilgrims was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Imam Bashir and the NAHCON Zonal Coordinator for Kwara, Ondo, and Ekiti State, Alhaji Ibrahim Fijabi among others.

“A total numbers of 272 Pilgrims were aboard from Jeddah Airport on Tuesday apart from the NAHCON official team that were among the first batch.

“They arrived at Lagos around 2:00a.m. and took off to Ilorin International Airport at 8: 30 a.m.”