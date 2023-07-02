25%: Obi-Datti Campaign alleges attempt to ‘doctor’ FCT results

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign has raised alarm over alleged attempts to alter the February 25 presidential election results of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to satisfy sinister motives.

Manager of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Oseloka H. Obaze, subsequently, warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against tempering with IRev as it concerns the FCT.

He said this in a tweet yesterday, Obaze said that intelligence reaching the Campaign office showed that INEC was trying to yield to pressure to tinker with the results of some states including the FCT to enable the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to be in good standing.

A statement from the Obi-Datti Media Office signed by its Head, Diran Onifade, quoted Obaze as saying, “According to our source, INEC is tempering with the machines used in the election to adjust FCT results to give the APC candidate, the much-needed 25%, which he did not get as per the initial INEC declaration and for which he is being challenged at the Presidential election tribunal.

“It’s not clear how the Electoral Commission can brazenly carry out such bizarre action but given the abracadabra they did to announce the APC Candidate winner by 4 a.m., there is nothing to be taken for granted.

“Mr. Obaze warns that INEC and the ruling APC may be taking the adherence to the rule of law and due process disposition of Nigerians in general and the Obidient Movement in particular for granted, but it would be courting catastrophe for them to want to pour salt into an open wound inflicted on Nigeria’s electorate.”

Obaze, a retired United Nations diplomat, reminded INEC that what they were trying to do was tantamount to raising a dead horse and that whether reports were fake or real, the commission should know the level of public confidence in them had long been eroded.