2nd Term: I’ll always put your interest first, Makinde re-assures residents

The newly sworn-in second term Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has reassured of his commitment to always put the interest of the people first as against his personal interest.

Makinde made the pledge on Monday, shortly after he was sworn-in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justce Iyabo Yerima for a second tenure of office amid heavy downpour at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado Ibadan.

The governor in his inaugural address also directed the creation of the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OMASED), an agency which he said, will be mandated to establish a public orientation and sensitisation framework into which all agencies and departments of government must key into.

He said: “Four years ago, I took an oath before God and you, the good people of Oyo State. I pledged to put aside my self-interest to serve you to the best of my ability. Today, I stand before you to renew that pledge and reaffirm these solemn words – I will always put your interests first.”

“And as we usher in Omituntun 2.0 on this day, I see another opportunity to reflect on our first term in office, recall our promises made and promises kept, and renew those promises you have given us another opportunity to keep,” he said.

Governor Makinde was reelected state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having polled 563,765 votes with a margin of 307,071 votes ahead of his closest opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Makinde, who reeled out his achievements in the first term at the occasion, said his administration under Omituntun 1.0, had

worked hard to stimulate and accelerate economic and social development the state.

“As promised, we have extracted value from once-moribund facilities and abandoned projects in Oyo State. In 2019, just a few months after we came into office, we set our sights on reviving the Pacesetter Quarry and Asphalt Plant, Ijaiye.”

“We have since handed it over to private investors in keeping with our mantra that the only business government should have in business is to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.”

“We rehabilitated the main bowl of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba. And what a proud moment it was when our state hosted an international match at that stadium for the first time in about thirty years.”

“We also rehabilitated the once-moribund Oyo State Agricultural Development Programme Headquarters, Saki, the Rural Community Development Centre, Aawe, and we are on the verge of making history as we convert the Fasola Farm Settlement into a modern agribusiness industrial hub. We have built a solid foundation for sustainable development.”

“Under Omituntun 1.0, we prioritised infrastructural development. We completed over 137 km of road projects, taking a top-to-bottom approach to road rehabilitations and reconstructions. We focused on interconnecting all the zones because we knew that therein lies the key to kick-starting our no zones left behind policy.”

“We built roads such as the 76.7 km Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin Road – a completely new road construction. No road had ever existed in that place before now. But we knew that this construction would open up the Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun Zones. Already, we have big businesses springing up on that road.”

“We are also constructing the 110 km Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road. We plan to complete the construction of this road with all ancillary amenities that will give our people a first-world transport experience on that route within this tenure.”

Governor Makinde promised to complete all ongoing projects embarked on by his administration as well as give priority attention to internal roads in urban areas in the new dispensation.

“Our top-to-bottom approach also means that under Omituntun 2.0, we will ensure that we complete all ongoing road projects and give priority attention to internal roads in urban areas.”

“We laid the groundwork for ensuring that we have a modern transportation system. We completed two bus terminals and have another two in view.”

“We set up infrastructure that made it possible for our airport to fuel aeroplanes for the first time since the Ibadan Airport was constructed. We are upgrading this airport into an international airport that will serve as a viable alternative to the airport in Lagos.”

“We celebrated new milestones, such as when we got sole ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).”

“We restored lost glories in sports. We all rejoiced when our darling Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) were reinstated into the elite division of the Nigerian football league. We plan to go a step further to see our 3SC win the league and once again compete at the regional and continental levels for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.”

“We conquered at national and international sports festivals. We set a new record for Oyo State at the 21st National Sports Festival when for the first time in Oyo State history, we won 43 Gold Medals and placed fourth on the medals table.”

“We turned the trend of government owing workers salaries, pensions and gratuities. We paid all Oyo State workers regularly and consistently on the 25th of every month – the ‘GSM Day’ and even went a step further to pay the 13th month salary four years in a row for the first time in the history of Oyo State. We reduced the gratuities deficit of past administrations by over N16 billion and once again, put a smile on the faces of our fathers and mothers who served Oyo State in their youth.”

“We promise to do even more under Omituntun 2.0. We will work towards ensuring that the backlog of gratuity payments is cleared within this next four years. Of course, we will continue with the consistent payment of workers’ salaries and pensions monthly.”

“We mourned the tragic losses of our loved ones personally, sub-nationally and nationally. But even in those trying circumstances, we saw opportunities to bond, learn from our mistakes and forge a better tomorrow as a people.”

“We defied all odds, including a global pandemic and came out stronger, better. We accomplished all of these because you, the good people of Oyo State, supported us.”

“We felt your support when we said, ‘Use your PVC, not violence.’ You spoke in one voice and showed that it is possible to conduct elections in Oyo State without any bloodshed.”

“We felt your support when despite the actions of a few, you refused to be divided by religion, ethnicity, language or gender.”

“We felt your support when you spoke with one voice at the polls, and we won with a margin never before seen in the Oyo State history of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.”

“Yes, everything we accomplished in the last four years was because you, the good people of Oyo State, stood by us.”

“And so, as we face another four years with this mandate that you have given us, we again, in all humility, ask for your support. With your backing, we know our vision for Omituntun 2.0 will become a reality.”

“We have shared our plans with you in our Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development 2023 – 2027. And we look forward to four years of sustainable development refocused on four pillars: the Economy, Education, Healthcare and Security,” he said.

He reassured the people of the state that Omituntun 2.0 will be better than 1.0, promising to work harder to ensure that the prosperity that the people have started enjoying under Omituntun 1.0 will continue for four more years.

The second term inauguration of the governor witnessed a large turnout of his political associates, friends and family, who converged on the venue to witness the event.