44 Kidnapped Zamfara Worshippers Working on Bandits’ Millet Plantations

The 44 worshippers in Zamfara who were recently kidnapped by bandits are now reportedly working on plantations being run by bandits.

It would be recalled that the worshippers were kidnapped at Zugu village of Bukkuyum local government area of the state last Friday.

A resident of Bukkuyum, Abubakar Bukkuyum, dropped the hint in an interview with newsmen on the fate of the abductees.

He affirmed that information he received from one of the bandits who communicated with them is that the captives are working on their millet and sorghum plantations.

Bukkuyum claimed that one of the bandits said, “Our millet plantations are due for harvest and the captives must do the work for us. “According to him, so far, the bandits have not asked for ransom.

When contacted, the police spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu, said a search and rescue operation had already commenced rescuing the victims.