51 health workers,17 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

Bauchi government says 51 health workers and 17 inmates of the correctional facility in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rilwanu Mohammed, the executive chairman, Bauchi state Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Saturday.

Mohammed also said one of health workers lost his life to the disease in the course of duty.

He said an isolation centre was created in the correctional facility to ensure that no inmate escapes.

“We have 51 medical personnel, who have been infected so far in the state and out of this figure, one lost his life in the line of duty,” he said.

“Also, we currently have 17 inmates who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. We created an isolation centre in the facility because we don’t want the inmates to escape. 14 of them are currently on treatment in the isolation centre inside the facility,’’ he said.

Mohammed asked health workers in the state to be vigilant and ensure that they make use of their personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times.

He said the state government was conducting an active community search and taking samples from members of the communities for testing.

“We are engaged in massive community search, trying to take samples of members of the communities,” he said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday reported that Nigeria had recorded 15,181 COVID-19 cases; 9,891 active cases; 4,891 recoveries and 399 deaths.