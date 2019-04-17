9th N’ Assembly: 150 women groups drum support for Tinubu, Onyejeocha

A group of concerned citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the auspices of a campaign platform called ‘More Women’, has submitted a letter of support to the chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomole calling on party leaders to do the needful by supporting the expression of interest of two women; Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Senator Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu. The group said that both women have distinguished themselves in the National Assembly and are both vying for the position of Speaker and Deputy Senate President.

More Women Campaign is a group of diverse non-governmental organisations, concerned with the continued marginalization of women in leadership positions in the country and committed to ensuring that women are in decision making positions in line with Nigeria’s international commitments on gender equality.

According to the group, Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Elected on the platform of APC) is vying for the position of Speaker at the House of Representatives, Hon Onyejeocha has acquired a great deal of legislative experience while serving as honourable member representing the Isuikwato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Abia State in the House of Representatives from 2007 to date. She is the current Chairman, House Committee on Aviation for the Second consecutive term. In the just concluded 2019 general elections, her constituents for an unprecedented fourth time re-elected her to continue to serve them, giving her the impetus to desire to take the up the Speakership position for greater impact.

Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha is no doubt a ranking member and has recorded landmark achievements, worked tirelessly to advance and institutionalize societal development. As a Federal Lawmaker, her attendance and participation at parliamentary sittings is phenomenal, Hon. Onyejeocha has successfully put together and assisted in the passage of several bills into laws of the federation of Nigeria.

Moreover, as the current House Committee Chairman on Aviation, Hon. Onyejeocha has consistently supported the Transformation Agenda of the current Administration and has significantly contributed in bringing sanity to the aviation sector that was becoming a source of nightmare to Nigerians and a reproach to the nation at the international community. These laudable efforts have been commended by all stakeholders’ in the industry.

Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Nkeiruka Onyejeocha is a dynamic, vibrant and a well-informed legislator, whose records of accomplishments both in the public and private sectors have left no one in doubt about the height she is yet to attain. She had dealt with a wide spectrum of issues of national, regional and local importance. Her honest and practical approach sets her apart from the other candidates. She has shown great concern for the nation, and her willingness to listen to people’s problems is commendable.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Elected on the platform of APC) is vying for the position of Deputy Senate President of the Upper Chamber, former first Lady of Lagos State and currently a ranking senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

She has served the party dutifully and has held several positions within the NASS including being the Chairman of Women Committee and Environment at different times, Chief Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu is very connected to her consitutency and holds frequent town hall meetings with the people, a record which distinguishes her from the very many pool of people in NASS who are often disconnected from their constituency, she is a regular, vocal and distinguished member of the hallowed chamber who hardly misses any sitting and at different times expressed support for the popular views of the people in the senate.

More Women Group therefore show her support for these highly-distinguished women and their campaign as it is important to have women in leadership positions at all levels especially in legislative arm of Government.

The group therefore calls on the leadership of the party and members of the NASS to consider these eminently qualified female parliamentarians for the posts they are vying for, more so that they are both ranking members and possess all the attributes expected of the said positions.

Taking this step, will not only position All Progressives Congress (APC) as a gender friendly party but it will go a long way in placing Nigeria in the comity of nations committed to gender equality and women’s participation in power and decision making. It will set a precedent for other governments across Africa and increase the gender rating of Nigeria