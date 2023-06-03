Abba Gida-Gida orders demolition of ‘illegal’ structures in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, has commenced the demolition of structures believed to be illegally erected on properties belonging to the government.

It was gathered that late Friday night, a task force set up by the governor began the demolition of structures built inside the Kano Race Course (Filin Sukuwa).

Recall that Abba Gida-Gida had in his inaugural speech on Monday gave a marching order to security agencies in the state to immediately take over all public properties sold by the administration of former Governor Umaru Ganduje.

“I am announcing, today, that all these public places and assets that were immorally plundered and sold by the Ganduje administration should be taken over by law enforcement agencies, led by the police, the DSS, Civil Defence, and Hisbah pending the final decision of government,” he said.

Some of the properties the governor was referring to include “lands in and around schools, religious and cultural sites, hospitals and clinics, graveyards and green areas, and along the city wall of Kano”, as well as other landed properties and assets belonging to Kano State within and outside the state to their cronies and agents.”

He announced that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry would be empaneled in the coming days “to ensure that all perpetrators and those that aided and abetted them are brought to justice.”

In a related development, the governor on Friday also directed “that all land developers at the Hajj Camp to stop immediately.”

He said this during a visit to the Kano State Pilgrims Camp to see its condition.

“I’m appalled that the facility that was meant to serve as a home away from home for intending pilgrims from Kano State and beyond has been debased by the immediate past administration, with many plots of land there sold to their cronies,” he said.