Abbo, ‘sex toy shop senator’, speaks on defection to APC, says ‘I left darkness for light’

Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north, says he left darkness for light by decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abbo spoke after he was presented with the flag of the ruling party by Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the caretaker/extra-ordinary convention planning committee, at the APC national secretariat, Abuja.

The senator’s defection to the ruling party was announced in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

He said he left the PDP because he has seen development, justice and leadership in the APC. “In the first place, reason why everybody should join politics is to serve the people. The essence of government is to shield the poor masses and ensure justice.

“My main mission of joining the APC is because I have seen justice, I have seen development and I have seen desire for the leadership at the highest peak to sacrifice their personal comfort just to make the poor people to feel good. So, I am in the APC to deliver; I am into the APC to help the people.

“I want to also commend some PDP members that moved with me from darkness to light. Adamawa has always been APC state. We are the ones that made it to tilt to the other side, please forgive us. We are now born again. We knew what we did and we will undo what we did come 2023. We shall not disappoint you, sir.”

The senator gave the assurance that he and other members who defected from the opposition party are ready to work for the progress of the APC in Adamawa.

Responding, the senate president commended Abbo for “taking the right step at the right time. We want to commend out brother, Senator Abbo for taking the right decision at the right time. Nigerians need every hand on deck. This ship is going to reach the final destination by the grace of God,” Lawan said.

“We will continue to be committed to making Nigeria better irrespective of the resources available to us. We had our good days in revenue, but those days were bad days in performance.

“Now, it is reverse. Our revenue is so low; in fact, it has not been this bad and yet infrastructural development in Nigeria is unprecedented. With so little, the whole country is now infrastructure sites from the east to the west, from the north to the south.”

He also commended Buni for reconciling aggrieved members of the party. “I want to commend you Mr. Chairman for sincerely steering the ship of our party since you were given that responsibility by the NEC of our party.

“I want to commend you and the committee for doing excellently well for reconciling most of our chapters and for bringing some of our people who had left the party for one grievance or another.”