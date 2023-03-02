Abia’s peace more crucial than my bid for the Senate – Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has stated that he values the state’s peace and security more than his desire to run for the Senate.

Ikpeazu made this revelation in a press release made accessible to journalists on Wednesday in Umuahia and signed by his chief press secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka.

“Our government is steadfastly devoted to maintaining the security and tranquillity that Abia has constantly enjoyed under my watch,” the governor declared.

“We praise God for the fact that there has not yet been a single report of a fatality during the presidential and National Assembly elections. No reports of electoral violence were also found.

“In my own life, I am a happy man. I have defeated COVID-19 and won numerous conflicts and elections.

Every four years, elections will take place, and just like in any other contest, you will win some and lose some.

Ikpeazu continued by saying that the state government was steadfast in its commitment to making sure that the governorship and state House of Assembly elections will be marked by the same level of peace and security as the previous elections.

He declared that the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia would continue to work toward effectively electing all of her candidates on March 11 despite the circumstances that followed the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Ikpeazu urged the residents of Abia to uphold the law while the state made preparations for the elections on March 11.