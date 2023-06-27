Abiodun congratulates Muslims, calls for sacrifice, patrotism

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of selflessness, sacrifice and patriotism in the quest to build a virile and economically viable country.

Prince Abiodun, in his message to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, said that what Nigeria needs at this critical stage of her development are sacrifices, love and unity.

According to the governor, the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son, Ishmael as an act of obedience to God’s command was the greatest act of obeisance, which all Nigerians must imbibe to ensure national unity and economic growth.

He said Nigeria entered a new era on May 29, with the swearing in of a new government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that the new government is faced with critical issues of national importance.

“The significance of this celebration should not be lost on every Nigerian. The new government, led by President Bola Tinubu has introduced measures to launch the country on the path to development. Some of these measures, including the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, which are meant to curb wastages, require the sacrifice and the cooperation of every citizen to make them work,” Prince Abiodun said.

The governor reiterated the determination of his government to improve on the wellbeing of the people of the State through various intervention programmes in line with the ISEYA mantra.

He congratulated Muslims in the State and Nigeria on this year’s celebration, even as he urged them to follow the example laid down by Prophet Abraham, which were sacrifice and penitence.

He urged them to pray for the peace and progress of the country.