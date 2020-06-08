Abubakar Tsav, ex-Lagos CP, dies at 82

Abubakar Tsav, former commissioner of police in Lagos state, has died at the age of 82.

Sani Tsav, one of the deceased’s sons, disclosed this while speaking with journalists at the Makurdi central mosque on Monday.

According to Sani, his father died on Monday while receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Makurdi, the Benue capital.

He said the deceased would be buried on Monday in accordance with Islamic rites at the Makurdi cemetery. “It was his wish to be buried anywhere he answered the call of Allah,” he said.

The former federal commissioner of the public complaints commission left behind his wife and six children, NAN reported.

Before he passed on, he was quite outspoken on governance policies, especially on security matters.

In August 2019, he accused politicians of promoting insecurity for selfish reasons, adding that with the right support, the police could fish out bandits in their respective domains.

“Banditry and insecurity are created by politicians and the politicians know who the bandits are. They know why these people are doing this,” he had said.

“I want to appeal to our political class to have a change of heart and cooperate with security agencies to reduce criminality in the land.

“If the police are courageous enough to search houses and monitor activities of politicians, you will see what they will recover from them.”