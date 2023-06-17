Abuse of office: Senator Bulkachuwa defends self, says

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa has denied that he influenced the decisions of his wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa, while she served as The President of the Court of Appeal.

Recall that the senator who represented Bauchi North in the 9th Assembly caused a stir on the floor of the Senate during the valedictory session of the 9th Senate when he confessed that he used his position to gain some favour for his colleagues from his wife.

In his words: “I look at faces in this chamber whom have come to me and sought for my help when my wife was the President of the Court of Appeal, and I’m sure…

“And I must thank particularly, my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office, and she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment, and extended her help to my colleagues…”

This confession immediately raised a public outcry, especially from the Nigerian Bar Association, which has called for an investigation and prosecution of the former lawmaker.

However, in an interview with BBC Hausa, Bulkachuwa said his words were misrepresented, adding that it was the former President of the Senate who interrupted him while he was explaining.

He said, “Well, I was not even allowed to finish, I just started with some words like thanking her, saying she was patient with me as she was a legal practitioner and I am a politician.

“I wanted to elaborate on the specific nature of the help she provided, as there exists a wide range of support that professionals in various fields, such as legal practitioners, doctors, or engineers, can offer in their respective roles.

“Note that this assistance does not involve any illegal or unethical activities.

“In my personal relationship with her, I have never imposed upon her professional autonomy or attempted to influence her judgment in handling cases or running her office. Such matters are not even discussed in our home,” Bulkachuwa defended.