ABUTH overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients – Zazzau Emirate

The Zazzau Emirate Council in Kaduna State has raised the alarm over the growing number of COVID-19 patients at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria.

The development has forced the council to appeal to residents of the emirate to heed calls for the protection against the deadly virus.

Chairman of the Traditional Leaders Committee on Health, Dr Abdulkadir Bello-Salanke, who made this known at a meeting organised by the council on Thursday, said COVID-19 was rising in the area.

The chairman, who is also the Salenken Zazzau, noted that the meeting was organised to alert the people of the council of the existence of the infection, adding that “The virus is real and claiming lives.”

Bello-Salanke commended the state government for collaborating with ABUTH to provide a 20-bed facility for the COVID-19 patients

Earlier, Deputy Director of Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Hamza Ikara, said COVID-19 had spread to nine local government areas of the state.

He identified the affected local government areas as Igabi, Chikun, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Soba, Giwa and Makarfi.