Adamawa lawmaker loses seat over defection

A member of the Adamawa Assembly, Hon Musa Bororo, has lost his seat over defection from the party under which he won the seat.

Bororo, who was elected into the Assembly in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in April 2022 following which the APC took him to court demanding that his seat be declared vacant.

The Federal High Court, which passed its judgment on the case on Monday, ordered that Bororo, who represents Mubi South Constituency, ceases to be in office.

The court presided over by Justice Saleh Kogo, ruled that Bororo could not legally leave the APC to PDP and remain in office.

Justice Kogo, however, dismissed suits filed by the APC against the member representing Mubi North, Hon Shuaibu Dan Musa and member representing Fufure/Gurin, Hon Shuaibu Babas who also defected from the APC to PDP at different times.

He said the APC failed to prove its case against the two.

Adamawa APC took the three lawmakers to court in October last year for leaving to the PDP.

