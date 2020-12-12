Adeboye assured me that I’ll be reelected, says Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, says Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), assured him of his victory in the September 19 governorship election.

Obaseki, who ran under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival in the election.

Coincidentally, Ize-Iyamu is a RCCG pastor.

Speaking on Friday during the testimony session at this year’s RCCG Holy Ghost Congress, held along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Obaseki said he visited Adeboye on two different occasions before the election.

“When it looked impossible and when men rose, He (God) came out to say that He is God and only He has the power,” he said.

“About the time when the crisis started a year ago, I came to the (RCCG) camp with my wife and met Daddy G.O… he said ‘my son, it is well’. Don’t be afraid, you will overcome and you will win.

“A few months before the election, I came again to see him (Adeboye) and he prayed for me and with me and he said, ‘It will be well.’”