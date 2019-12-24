Adewusi, ex-Lagos commissioner, appointed CEO of NIPOST

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Adebayo Adewusi, a former finance commissioner in Lagos, as chief executive officer of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, who announced the appointment in a statement on Monday, said Adewusi will replace Bisi Adegbuyi, who was appointed in August 2016.

The president also picked Abubakar Sa’id as commissioner of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) from the north-west. He replaced Lawal Bello Moriki.

Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo was also appointed as a member of the board of NITDA.

“The Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat): Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu as Board Chairman; Dr Najeem Salam replaces Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development; Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services; Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration,” the statement read.