Aero Contractors targets June 12 to conclude Hajj operation

Aero Contractors Airline, on Sunday said it would conclude the transportation of the 8, 033 Nigerian pilgrims allocated to it for the 2023 Hajj by June 12.

Alhaji Liman Mohammad, the officer coordinating 2023 Hajj for Aero Contractors, gave the assurance in a statement.

Mohammed said the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) allocated 8,033 prospective pilgrims to the company to transport them to Saudi Arabia.

According him, the intending pilgrims are from Nasarawa, Oyo, Adamawa and Taraba states.

He said that already, the airline had concluded the transportation of all pilgrims from Nasarawa State to Saudi Arabia.

The official added that so far, the airline had transported 2,748 pilgrims from Nasarawa and Oyo states.

He said that the airline had moved to Lagos where it will transport about 1,500 intending pilgrims from Oyo and Lagos States in five flights.

Mohammed said the airline was determined to conclude the transportation of all the pilgrims assigned to it by June 12, two weeks before the closure of Jeddah airport.

“So from June 12, we will be free. Jeddah International Airport will be closed on June 26, that is about 14 days after we finished our operation, by God’s grace,” he added.