After four months in office, Kaduna deputy speaker impeached

Mukhtar Isa Hazo, deputy speaker of Kaduna state house of assembly, has been impeached. Hazo was impeached by 24 members of the assembly at Thursday’s plenary session.

It was not immediately clear the reason for his impeachment but there are reports he was accused of inability to discharge his duties.

The deputy speaker has only been in office for four months having been elected in February.

He was elected alongside Yusuf Zailani, the speaker, following the resignation of some principal officers.

A planned impeachment was said to have forced the officers to resign.

Hazo’s replacement is yet to emerge as of the time this report was filed.