Again, five-storey building collapses in Lagos

Barely 24 hours after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu inspected and ordered the demolition of some buildings in Banana Island over defective structures as well as an unapproved plan, another five-storey building under construction on Sunday, collapsed at Ladipo Oluwole Street, GRA, Apapa of the state.

It was gathered that the building caved in following a thunder strike during the early morning downpour in Lagos.

The five-storey building under construction collapsed on Sunday, 23 April 2023.

Meanwhile, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and other emergency responders have raced to the scene to salvage the situation.

Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Magret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident said there was no causality recorded in the incident.

A volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu who was among the early callers at the scene said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

According to him, all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on Sallah break, the reason why no one was involved in the incident.

He noted that the state government must beam a searchlight on the recurring incident of collapsed buildings which had claimed many lives and property worth billions of Naira destroyed.