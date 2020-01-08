Again, Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram attacks in Monguno

Nigerian troops have repelled Boko Haram atracks in a deadly clash in Monguno Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

The terrorists have repeatedly attacked Monguno but failed in their several attempts in the past to overrun the garrison town.

Intelligence sources informed PRNigeria that a patrol team of the Operation Lafiya Dole engaged in the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts against Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists was attacked near Monguno town on Tuesday evening.

However, re-enforcement was quickly sent from troops located in other platforms to assist in repelling the attack with casualties on both sides.

“The attack was subsequently repelled. Though there were fewer casualties on the Nigerian troops through Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices, many Boko Haram Terrorists were however eliminated during the encounter,” the source said.

However, PRNigeria gathered that military authorities would provide details on this later.