Agbakoba hits Bulkachuwa over remark suggesting influence in court cases, says it was a ‘monumental disgrace’

Olisa Agbakoba, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has faulted Adamu Bulkachuwa, a senator representing Bauchi north, over some of his recent comments.

During the senate valedictory session on Saturday, Bulkachuwa said he often influenced the decisions of Zainab Bulkachuwa, his wife and a former president of the court of appeal, while she was in office.

Zainab presided over the 2007 Sokoto governorship election petition tribunal.

She also presided over the suit in which Timipre Sylva, former governor of Bayelsa, challenged the nomination of Seriake Dickson, an ex-governor of the state, as the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Particularly, my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office. And she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment and extended her help to my colleagues,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker said.

Ahmad Lawan, outgoing senate president who presided over the valedictory session, interrupted the senator before he spoke any further.

In a statement on Tuesday, Agbakoba said the senator’s comment was sufficient grounds for arrest.

“Senator Bulkachuwa’s statement at the valedictory of the 9th senate is a monumental disgrace for our institutions. This man deserves to be taken up immediately by the authorities. It is a blight on my confidence in our systems,” he said.

The former NBA president added that he had represented Usman Tuggar, APC senatorial candidate, in relation to disputed elections between him and Bulkachuwa for the Bauchi North zone–a case Zainab presided over.

“We lost in 3 courts. Senator Bulkachuwa seems to suggest why,” Agbakoba said.

“It remains for President Tinubu to cleanse the system in a most dramatic and fundamental process if he wishes to succeed.

“The chairman of NDIC has also made dramatic revelations pointing to possible deep rot in our systems of government responsible for financial and monetary policy. The president ought to act now!!”

Bulkachuwa’s comments also elicited outrage from a cross section of social media users. On Monday night, he sat atop the Twitter trend for a few hours.