Air Peace takes delivery of new 50-seater aircraft, expects 2 more

Air Peace, has taken delivery of a new 50-seater Embraer 145 Jet to help boost its domestic and regional operations.

Stanley Olisa, Air Peace Spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the ERJ-145 aircraft, with registration number 5N-BXF, arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 10.

It stated: “We are very glad to announce the arrival of our eighth Embraer 145 Jet, another addition to the fleet of our subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper.”

Olisa restated the airline’s commitment to ease the burden of air travels in Nigeria and beyond, adding that Air Peace now has 26 aircraft in its fleet.

“We’re also gearing up to receive two brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 Jets this October; the first set of the 13 we had ordered, with purchase rights for 17 more,” he stated.

Olisa affirmed Air Peace’s ambition to interconnect various cities in the country, adding that the flying public should expect more domestic and international routes to be launched by the airline.

He said that the routes included Johannesburg; London; Houston; Guangzhou; Mumbai; and other planned destinations.