Aisha Buhari concludes cardiac mission

The Future Assured Cardiac Mission, organized by Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the First Lady of Nigeria, has completed its task. The expedition was organized by the First Lady to perform cardiac operations on poor Nigerians who had cardiac conditions.

On Friday, January 27, 2023, at a ceremony marking the mission’s conclusion at the State House, Mrs. Buhari gave a speech in which she thanked the hospitals, foreign and local doctors, and a special team assembled to support the mission.

She emphasized the intense pressure on the government to address deadly diseases and improve health outcomes, as well as the requirement for philanthropists to assist the government by making investments in the health sector. She said, there is a lot of room for well-to-do Nigerians to sponsor surgeries of this nature.

She prayed for journey mercies for the Italian team and officials of Jose Foundation UK under the leadership of Dr. Martin Abhulimhen.

Earlier, the First Lady was praised for her leadership qualities and the lives she has saved through the Future Assured Cardiac Mission by Dr. Alex Ideh, Chairman of the Board of the Federal Medical Centre Jabi in Abuja. He praised her in particular for the cutting-edge Heart and Lung Machine she bought the hospital, noting how much experience his staff had gained. He urged Nigerian businesses to use their corporate social responsibility to support the healthcare industry.

The Chief Medical Directors of FMC Jabi, Cedarcrest Hospital, and Cardiocare, where twenty-two cardiac patients had surgery, also spoke at the event.

Professor Oppido Guido, the head of the Italian surgical team, was effusive in his praise for the First Lady’s charitable work and the competence of the local surgical team. He stated that the procedures required more than 66 operating hours and 200 ICU hours, and that they would bring many fond memories of Nigeria with them.

Through the Future Assured Program, the First Lady has funded complicated procedures for hundreds of disadvantaged Nigerians.