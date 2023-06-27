Aisha Buhari Foundation collaborates with Emeka Offor Foundation and National Hospital Abuja

Her Foundation, the Aisha Buhari Foundation in collaboration with the Emeka Offor Foundation, has presented a cheque to the National Hospital Abuja for intervention into cases of Thyroid.

Chief Medical Director of the Hospital Dr Raji Mahmud who received the funds on behalf of the hospital said it gladdened his heart that even though Dr. Aisha Buhari was out of office, she still deemed it fit to intervene in the public medical sphere, Some of the interventions include Thyroid Scintigraphy and Administration of Radio iodine.

About forty-five patients are expected to benefit from the treatment.