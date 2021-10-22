Aisha Buhari harps on reoccurring development deficits

First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has urged political leaders to pay particular attention to the reoccurring development deficits in the country so that they will become history. She made the call during an event to mark the 6th anniversary of Future Assured, her pet project, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja on Thursday 21st October 2021.

Mrs. Buhari expressed her optimism that it is possible to achieve a turnaround on the negative health outcomes and the persistent rates of morbidity and mortality especially as they affect women if concerted efforts are made by all stakeholders. She commended her foundation development partners and other stakeholders, both governmental and non-governmental for their effort, time, and other resources. She also called on them not to relent, saying “Your commitment and support to Future Assured remains important in deepening collective commitment and investment to the development of this country”.

She thanked the Vice President and his wife as well as past and present governors and their wives for their untiring support to the Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured. She further stated that Future Assured has made a lot of progress in the areas of health and nutrition, girl-child education, and women and youth empowerment; and “while this event was meant to inspire others, we anticipate feedback for more sustainable action in the future”.

Delivering a keynote address at the event, Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) commended the passion and the excellent work of the First Lady for women and under-privileged Nigerians. He noted that the spirit and letter of ‘Future Assured’ fit with the government’s policy on social investment, from which millions of Nigerians have benefitted, most of them women. He also noted other interventions of government in the area of discouraging child marriages and encouraging more girl-child school admission.

In his goodwill remarks, Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire, said that the Ministry has in the last 6 years collaborated with the Future Assured programme on numerous fronts, especially the RMNCAH+N, enjoying tremendous support from the First Lady in driving health sector initiatives. He recalled many instances of her personal sacrifice, including, when she repurposed a large hotel into a hospital within a few weeks to serve as a treatment center for the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Country Representative of World Health Organization, Dr. Walter Mulombo, who spoke on behalf of the UN agencies, also commended the First Lady for the productive partnerships she entered into with various arms of the UN through the Future Assured and agreed that she has set good examples for other leaders to follow.

The anniversary was well attended by Executive Governors, Ministers, Traditional Leaders, Captains of Industry, Leaderships of both International and Local NGOs, various Women and Youth groups.