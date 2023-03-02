Aisha Buhari says she’s confident in Tinubu’s ability to deliver

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the president’s wife, has expressed faith in the capacity of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, to lead a nation where unity, peace, and growth are sustained.

The first lady expressed hope that Tinubu would work tirelessly to create the Nigeria that was the vision of our founding fathers in a congratulations letter that she signed on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said, “I am convinced that the Tinubu/Shettima President will steer this nation toward the destiny that our founding fathers intended.

Mrs. Buhari disagreed, claiming that the president-skill, the elect’s insight, and good intentions to uplift all Nigerians regardless of their ethnic and religious backgrounds were responsible for the election’s triumph.

She expressed gratitude to all Nigerians, particularly women, for their contributions to the party’s electoral success.

In addition, the first lady welcomed her successor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and expressed confidence that during her term, Nigerian women will benefit significantly.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu defeated his rivals by receiving 8,805,420 votes.