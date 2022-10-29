Aisha Yesufu, Datti Baba-Ahmed, LP National Chairman among others present at Obi’s Presidential Campaign in Nassarawa

By
Kayode Ogundele
-
0

In Nasarawa State, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s nominee for president, has officially started his campaign. Along with other party leaders, Obi is joined on the campaign trail by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, social activist Aisha Yesufu, and LP National Chairman Julius Abure.

Speaking during the campaign, Obi bemoaned Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup and promised to support sports if elected.

“A country of 200 million people, we did not qualify for World Cup? …We will put money in sports, the youths will have goals, we will go to World Cup one way. How can they play World Cup without Nigeria?” Obi queried.

“We will give you back your job, we will give you back your country. You will be proud of Nigeria,” he also said earlier.

Previous articlePresident Buhari celebrates Chief Afe Babalola at 93
Next articleAbductors demand N50 million in ransom as Ex-Deputy Vice Chancellor of UI gets kidnapped

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.