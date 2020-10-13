Akeredolu meets Buhari, asks deputy governor to resign

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akeredolu, who secured his second term by winning last Saturday’s governorship election in the state, seized the opportunity of the visit to present his certificate of return to the President.

He was accompanied by the state deputy governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa; and the governors of Lagos, Kebbi, Ekiti and Jigawa States.

In an interview with State House correspondent at the end of the meeting, Akeredolu called on his current deputy, Agboola Ajayi, to resign if he still has any honour in him.

Ahead of the election, Ajayi defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress first to the Peoples Democratic Party and later to the Zenith Labour Party.

He contested the election against Akeredolu on the platform of the ZLP and came third after Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP.

The governor said even if Ajayi refused to resign, his days are numbered since a new deputy would soon be inaugurated.

Akeredolu also said his earlier statement declaring some indigenes of the state as his enemies for life was a mere political statement, saying that having won the election, he has no reason to keep enemies.