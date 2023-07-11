Akeredolu not incapacitated, Ondo Govt insists

Ondo State Government has described a statement credited to National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu on the state of health of Governor Oluwatotimi Akeredolu, as sponsored by those it termed ‘desperate politicians’.

Adamu was quoted as saying at the meeting with State Chairmen of the party that “Akeredolu in state of extreme incapacity, hospitalised”.

But the Ondo Government said the statement bore a tinge of the usual mischievous, wicked and insensitive reportage.

It said Ondo APC Chairman, Engineer Ade Adetimehin, who attended the meeting, debunked the statement credited to Adamu as untrue.

Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in a statement in Akure, said the APC National Chairman ‘was indeed excited at the reports on the rate of recovery of the Governor Akeredolu and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return.

“It, therefore, smacks of mischief and unabashed abandonment of professional ethics for a reporter to present this gross misrepresentation, a mischievous twist, as news. At no time did the Chairman mention that the Governor was in a state of “extreme incapacity”. He is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the Executive Council Committee platform yesterday.

“Members of the public are advised to ignore this news as the contents therein exist in the realm of the imagination of workers of iniquity.

“Mr. Governor is not incapacitated. He will return to his duty as soon as the doctors certify him fully fit to do so.”