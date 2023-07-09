Akeredolu’s wife postpones 70th birthday celebration

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Akeredolu has announced the suspension of activities lined up for her forthcoming 70th birthday celebration.

The postponement is believed to be a reaction to criticisms the birthday celebration has received.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Mrs. Akeredolu said the suspension was a result of circumstances beyond her control.

The tweet reads, “Hello Family and Friends. This is to inform you that all activities lined up to mark my 70th birthday are hereby suspended till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by this development.

“Nevertheless, be assured that I will be celebrated in style upon my return. Thank you for your understanding. I remain Arabinrin a.k.a Ada Owere I.”

In another Twitter post accompanied by a photo of her birthday flyer, she said that as long as there is life, ‘Owambe’ (party) can come at any time.

Recall that Governor Akeredolu has been on medical vacation since the 7th of June, 2023.

While away, his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, stepped in as the acting governor of Ondo State.